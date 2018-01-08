Masutha denies he’s Zuma’s future in-law

THE director of the Centre for Emerging Researchers, Morris Masutha, has denied being a “future son-in-law” to President Jacob Zuma in the face of allegations of personal links to the president.

In an interview with TV news channel ANN7, Masutha brushed off rumours of being romantically involved with Zuma’s youngest daughter, fathered with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. This comes as Masutha is believed to have been a special advisor to Zuma on tertiary education funding matters. Masutha also lashed out at the media for tying the ANC’s policy on free education to Zuma.

“Firstly, no I’m not, I don’t think there’s even an English word for future son-in-law.

“I’m not engaged to anybody and I largely prefer to focus on the substance of why free education is critical and not peripheral things which are meant to distract people from the real things,” Masutha said.

“But for your information, no.”

Masutha, who had a short stint as a policy and strategic analyst in the division of economic intelligence in the city of Tshwane made the comments against the backdrop of Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize recently announcing that the new higher education funding policy would be phased in gradually over a period of five years.

Regarding the tying of ANC policies to personalities, Masutha said it would be disingenuous of anyone to tie the ANC’s policy on free education to Zuma as it was not his, but the ANC’s policy.

“President Zuma announced the South African government’s policy position. It’s not President Zuma’s policy.

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za