Maths labs to be built

The provincial government is set to build maths laboratories in 498 primary schools to curb the poor performance in mathematics.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo during his state of provincial address said: “To address the poor performance in mathematics, the department has embarked on a project of providing primary schools with maths laboratories. A total of 498 schools will be done within a three year period at the tune of R300m.”

Department of sports and education MEC Sello Lehari said the department had started delivering the laboratories in some parts of the province.

“About 364 primary schools received EduScimat maths laboratories and 728 teachers were trained to utilise the laboratories,” Lehari said during his budget speech.

Lehari further said the department would fulfil the premier’s wish of transformation needed in education and recreational sectors.

“Premier, we heard you, the people of Bokone Bophirima have heard you and from now on it’s all hands on deck,” Lehari said.

The province has shown an increase of 3.1%, moving from 59.6% to 62.7%, in mathematics and obtained position four in the country. For physical science, there was an improvement of 7.6% from 62% to 69.6%, obtaining position three in the country.

Lehari said 40% of the budget of Bokone Bophirima goes to the department with the sole reason being the need to build a foundation for skills development for radical change for the betterment of the lives of the people.

“The department of education and sport development has been allocated a total amount of R15bn for the current financial year in pursuant to Outcome 1 and 14 of the National Development Plan,” Lehari said.

He said that the focus of the current financial year was to continue implementing the strategies to deal with recurring exceptions raised.

“The focus for 2017-18 financial year is to continue with implementation of strategies and corrective measures to deal effectively with recurring exceptions raised in the audit report. Plans to improve compliance with procurement regulations have already started with recruitment of the requisite skills to fill vacancies in our supply chain management unit,” Lehari said.

The MEC said the province would have four districts instead of five. Kgetleng, which previously fell under Ngaka Modiri Molema, would now be under Bojanala, while Tswaing would now be under Ngaka Modiri Molema and all other cross boundary sub-districts will be served that way.

“All these realignments are in line with the rebranding, repositioning and renewal of the people’s province of Bokone Bophirima.”

CHARLOTE HLANGWANE

provinces@thenewage.co.za