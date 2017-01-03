Matric results withheld at two Limpopo schools

Matric result at two schools in Limpopo will be withheld when the country’s matric results are released on Thursday.

This is as a result of examination papers having been leaked during the matric final examinations. This follows after a 52 year old man handed himself over to the police at the Giyani police station after having leaked the Mthematics exam paper II that was circulated on Whatsapp.

The department of Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that they have to withhold the results because investigations are still underway.

Mhlanga said that everything is in order and matriculants will recieve their results on Wednesday, the only thing that needs to be done is printing. “We have done everything that we needed to do and it’s all systems go,” he said.

In Giyani, approximately 100 pupils are being investigated for having cheated in an exam and in 2015 some pupils in the Vhembe district Life Sciences papers were leaked.

In 2014 57 schools in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were under investigation.

