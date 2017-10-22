Matrics sitting for exams

MORE than half a million pupils will this week sit for their first matric exam paper across the country and the national Department of Basic Education says the security and the protection of the integrity of the National Senior Certificate examinations has remained a priority.

National Minister Angie Motshekga is confident that matric examinations will run smoothly as a total of 634527 full-time and 168109 part-time candidates have been registered to commence the examinations today.

“KwaZulu-Natal has once again presented the highest number of full-time pupils with 153624 candidates while Gauteng has contributed the most part-time with 41952 candidates in the 2017 examination,” the department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga

said. He said the examination system will be fully tested tomorrow when more than 630000 pupils will sit for English paper 1 at home language and first additional language levels.

“Having experienced challenges in the better part of the year, an intervention plan was put in place to support the 1657 matric pupils in secondary schools in the Vuwani region of Limpopo,” he said.

The department has made provision for 3805 full-time and 544 part-time special needs candidates with barriers to learning such as dyslexia, blindness and deafness.

Presenting some of the highest enrolment subjects for 2017 is mathematics literacy with 356016, life sciences with 356149, mathematics with 279144 and physical science with 199874.

A total of 150090 candidates, including 108594 full-time and 41496 part-time candidates have enrolled to write the NSC examinations in Gauteng.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department will closely monitor Klipspruit West Secondary School and two other schools where there have been community disruptions.

“We wish all our pupils strength and success during this stressful period and appeal to everyone to provide the necessary support,”Lesufi said.

“The department has therefore continued to put significant focus on ensuring that it mitigates risks associated with the storage and movement of examination scripts employing the Just in Time printing approach.”

The 2017 NSC examination results will be released on the evening of January 4 and candidates will be able to receive their results from January 5, 2018 through the department’s website and through the various media outlets through which the results will be made available.“I wish the best of luck to all the candidates sitting for the examinations this year. “Keep your head down, study hard, stay focused and I am confident you will make us proud. Good luck to all of you,” Motshekga said.

Meanwhile, Lesufi has announced that the department will reopen applications for 2018 admissions on November 1 for late applications. He said a total of 285834 pupils needed placement in schools.

“To date a total of 222378 representing 77% of all applicants have been placed. This figure is a sum total of 123450 for Grade 1 and 98928 for Grade 8 pupils. “A total of 63456 applicants still need to be placed, of which 35865 have not submitted documents to the schools. The department has plans to ensure that all applicants that applied on time are placed,” Lesufi said.

The MEC appealed to applicants that have not yet submitted the required documents to do so and for those given offers of placement to respond before Tuesday October 31 or will forfeit such offers. Lesufi said several schools were full and could not accept more pupils while others have received applications beyond their school capacity.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE

news@thenewage.co.za