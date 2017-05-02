May Day disappointment

The ANC in the province yesterday expressed disappointment that some workers celebrating May Day at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday prevented deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte from speaking.

“As the leadership of the ANC in Limpopo we were we not notified by Cosatu or any of its affiliates that the ANC leadership was not welcome to participate in the celebrations,” ANC provincial secretary Nocks Seabi said yesterday.

Shortly before the rally, the ruling party had no reason to sense danger as Duarte together with the labour federation leaders and chanting workers staged a march in front of Premier Stan Mathabatha’s offices in town demanding better working conditions for all workers.

Seabi said the ANC took part in the May Day rallies and marches as part of its relenting commitment to the struggles of workers which remained the core of its agenda for a better South Africa.

“May Day rallies and marches represent a painful past for workers’ struggles internationally.

That relentless struggle waged by a generation of workers has today given rise to the recognition of workers’ rights including freedom of speech and freedom of association.”

The ANC said May Day celebrations represented the future hope that workers would defeat exploitative tendencies of monopoly capital.

“The ANC is the first to acknowledge that it is facing serious challenges and as a result the alliance is at its weakest. However and whatever the challenges, the ANC feels there is no issue of disagreement among ourselves which warrants this kind of disruptive behaviour.”

Cosatu provincial secretary Gerald Mkhomazi Twala could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

Sources said workers booed Duarte deliberately to spite President Jacob Zuma because they see her as his ally.

This is after the labour federation joined calls for Zuma to step down.

Cosatu has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the next leader of the ANC and country at the next national election in which opposition parties are already establishing alliances to oust the ANC.

MONTSHO MATLALA

montshom@thenewage.co.za