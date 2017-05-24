Mayor held hostage in NW municipality

The mayor of the Ditsobotla Local Municipality Daniel Buthelezi is being held hostage by the community. Sources say Buthelezi is held hostage in the municipal buildings. Sources say the people are not happy with the mayor.

Part of the municipality offices has been set alight. Reports say the fire was started by the residents who stormed the council chambers apparently demanding better service delivery. It is reported the building was torched from inside.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said they are negotiating the release of the mayor.

“We are currently at the scene. We have our negotiators trying to negotiate with those who are holding the mayor hostage,” said Mokgwabone