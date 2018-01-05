Mayor Herman Mashaba declares Joburg a local state of disaster

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has declared the city as a local state of disaster following heavy rains at the weekend.

Mashaba said given the damage to the city the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and extensive stakeholder consultations, including the Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre took a decisive decision.

At least two people were killed and thousands of households were damaged.

The affected structures are said to be between 1 to 20 years old.

“From the beginning, it has been clear that, given the damage caused by the storm, the City cannot hope to address the needs of all those affected. Indeed, to date, 3152 households were affected by the storm.

“Based on on-going inspections and evaluations, damages to properties throughout the City are currently estimated to be close to R186,5 million. As City officials continue to assess the damage, this number is expected to rise,” he said.

Mashaba said the City, working together with provincial government and NGOs, has instituted a number of interventions to assist residents to conduct a full risk assessment of the damage caused.

The investigation is expected to be completed within the next 60 days.

-TNA Reporter