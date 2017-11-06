Mayor Msimanga chased away by Soshanguve residents after five kids died

Angry Soshanguve residents have on Monday chased Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga when he came to pay his respects to the families of the five children who were struck by the lightning.

It is said that the residents are angry at the Mayor because he came to the area in September to address the street lights issues and promised that things will be fixed within three weeks but that did not happen.

On Saturday, five children got struck by the lightning in which four of them were declared dead on the scene while the fifth one died in Dr George Mukhari Hospital after being transported by emergency services.

Speaking to ANN7 Reporter who was at the scene when Msimanga was chased away by the community stated that some community members started screaming at him saying that they don’t want him there.

“Solly Msimanga came with his cars and when the members of the community saw that it was him they started screaming saying that they do not want him there.”

She added that TMPD started firing rubber bullets at the community to try and disperse them.

It is unfortunate that during that incident an old man was injured.

In a statement released by Msimanga on Sunday, he blamed electricity infrastructure thieves for the deaths.

“We find ourselves in sorrow following the deviant acts of villains hell-bent on thieving the City’s infrastructure. It is unfortunate that this vandalisation of electricity wires has terminated the lives of innocent souls,” said Msimanga.

He urged the affected community to exercise restraint and allow the qualified organs of the stateroom to conduct investigations rather than resorting to violent acts.

“Over and above the probes that are underway, I have instituted an internal investigation and pledge that the City will cooperate fully with the police as well as the labour department,” he said.

-TNA Reporter