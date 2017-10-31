Mayor probed for sexual abuse

GAUTENG social cluster chairperson and social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza yesterday at the provincial legislature said the cabinet launched an investigation into the sexual violence claims against the Emfuleni mayor, Simon Mofokeng, involving a minor girl child.

A cabinet committee launched an investigation against a Gauteng mayor for allegedly sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl he allegedly had a relationship with.

The mayor has been placed on special leave after the ANC Gauteng provincial office bearers (Pobs) convened a meeting with ANC Sedibeng regional office bearers (Robs) on Monday evening.

ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Hope Papo said: “A decision was taken that Simon Mofokeng be placed on special leave pending the investigation of the allegations by the relevant law enforcement agencies. Following council processes, an acting mayor will be appointed and announced in due course.”

Mayathula-Khoza said this committee was established by Premier David Makhura in the wake of the sexual abuse of 87 pupils at a Soweto school.

It comprises MECs Panyaza Lesufi for education, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane of community safety and Nandi Mayathula-Khoza of social development. Its brief is to act specifically on the prevention of abuse of girl children without excluding boy children and to strongly act against gender based violence.

Mayathula-Khoza said: “On Monday, the special cabinet task team visited the home of the girl with the aim of getting facts and supporting her and the family. The family has applied for a protection order to ensure that the perpetrator stops contacting her.

“Nkosi-Malobane also told us that a criminal case had now been opened and was under investigation by the law enforcement agencies.

“The girl is receiving trauma therapy and our professional social workers will counsel the whole family. The special cabinet committee will continue to support the girl and her family to ensure that there is justice. As part of the campaign on investing, protecting and empowering the girl child equally to the boy child, we call upon all the people of Gauteng, to pull from the depth of all our collective strengths to commit to put an end to this ugly plague of gender based violence in our communities.”

Mayathula-Khoza said the provincial government would lead a big march led by Makhura and the special cabinet committee to launch the 16 Days of no violence against women and children on November 24.

She said the provincial government was paying attention to the care and abuse of children in the province.

“Two weeks ago, this committee was also able to save an eight-year-old girl from sexual abuse at school and at home in the farm areas of the Vaal. This, we learned later, had been happening to her since she was five years old. We are pleased that we have moved this child to a place of safety and she is responding well to the new lease of life,” she said.

Mayathula-Khoza told the house that yesterday was the closing of the social development month.

“Today brings to an end the Social Development Month which we observed under the theme Working Together to Build Caring and Sustainable Communities for All. During this month, which also embraces other social transformation cluster programmes such as the mental health and cancer month, we engaged community leadership including councillors and social service providers to inform communities of the various social security programmes available to them and how these can be accessed.

“Most importantly, we asked the community to tell us if these services are accessible or not, if not, we together put an action plan to ensure that our people know where to access social security services.

“These services include social grants by Sassa, ECD programme registration, substance abuse treatment centres, community nutrition development centres for addressing hunger and poverty, Adopt a Child, how to apply for foster care, how to register as community care givers for vulnerable older persons, children, women, youth, the sick and people with disabilities and most importantly we informed communities about institutions such as places of safety or shelters for victims of gender based violence,” she said.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za