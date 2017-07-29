Mayor sends condolences to families of stampede deceased

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba sent condolences to families who suffered a loss of their relatives during a stampede at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Two persons tragically died during a stampede in a Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the two residents who tragically lost their lives during a stampede at the Carling Black label: Chiefs vs Pirates soccer match held at FNB stadium today,” said Mashaba on a statement.

Mashaba said the city of Johannesburg will work with the police to find the cause of an incident that he described as “tragedy”.

“The city will be working with the SAPS to ensure that the cause of this tragedy is investigated,” said the Johannesburg mayor.