Mayor steps in with projects

MATLOSANA mayor Maetu Kgaile has started a campaign codenamed Infra-Friday whereby she sits in on infrastructure development projects to check on their progress around the municipality.

Where there is a need to intervene, Kgaile and her team immediately take action.

She said that the idea is to check on all infrastructure-related projects and other service delivery related projects to see whether they completed in time and within budget.

The mayor’s main aim is to utilise the allocated budget in an efficient and effective way.

“I do not want to rely on reports only because the reports can paint a colourful picture that totally differs from the reality,” Kgaile said.

Already, the team visited three road construction projects where there was a need for paving, even at taxi ranks and addressed stormwater drainage.

Accompanied by members of the mayoral executive committee, Kgaile said she was satisfied with the progress of the Khuma and Alabama projects but expressed concern over the slow progress registered by the Tigane project.

Contractors were appointed to pave roads, taxi ranks and address stormwater drainage across Matlosana as a form of empowering and sharing of resources among the communities.

“All the projects hire at least 30% local people. They allocated inspectors who liaised with project manager to check the project progress and address any hiccups during the project period,” Kgaile said.

“The progress registered for these five months projects was as follows: Khuma – 2.1km taxi route was paved and stormwater drainage done and the project is 97% complete, Alabama – 1.8km paving and drainage system is 90% complete and Tigane project is behind schedule, standing at 75% complete,” mayor said.

“The contractor is made aware of implications of project management scheduling, requirements and time frames. The contractors were extended time due to rain (natural causes). The completion of the project is the end of February 2017. The total budget allocated to the three projects is R18m.”

Kgaile said that uneven roads full of potholes made life difficult for residents and even unbearable during the rainy season.

“Cars or any mode of transport cannot access the place easily. Those kinds of situations frustrate the communities and hampers economic livelihood of communities and push them to complain, even picket or resort to demonstrations. The municipality ends up faced with huge service delivery demands and limited budgets or resources to fulfil the demands,” she said.

Public relations manager at the municipality, Meisie Dintwe, said that service delivery demands and challenges were taken seriously at the municipality and politicians would do their best to serve the community.

“The local government mandate of delivering basic services to the people takes the lead in this regard. Detailed plans with time frames and budget allocations are the put in the integrated development plan,” she said.

