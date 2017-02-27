Mayoral Bursary fund helps over 50 students

More than 50 have on Monday received financial assistance to further their studies with the help of the Mayoral Bursary study fund.

The Knysna Executive Mayor, Eleanore Bouw-Spies’ in partnership with local golfers and businesses supported the 2016 Mayoral Golf Day to ensure that R215 000 could be distributed amongst the financial aid beneficiaries.

The executive mayor of the Knysna municipality Eleanore Bouw-Spies says this initiative is a subject close to his heart.

“This initiative is extremely close to my heart. Knowing that through the generosity of our residents many, who have held steadfast onto their dreams throughout their impoverished lives, can now fulfil their dreams,” said Bouw-Spies.

The Study grants are between R4 000 and R11 000 have been granted, enabling 58 of Greater Knysna’s youth to obtain much-needed tertiary qualification.

The municipality said to date more than 250 students have received assistance through this Mayoral Bursary study fund.

Tyler Bezuidenhoudt a second year year Law Student said he very fortunate to be the one of the beneficiaries

“I really appreciate it and will make sure that the money does not go to waste. I am very fortunate to have been chosen to receive the money and will work hard to make not only myself and my family proud but the Mayor and Knysna too ‘ said Bezuidenhoudt

Mayor Bouw-Spies said a strict selection process had been followed to determine who would benefit the most from the financial assistance .

“The combined income of the applicants and/or their parents played a vital role in selecting the beneficiaries,” she explained

Saschia Alexander a 2nd year BSC Physiotherapy Student “ I am very thankful, a little bit goes a long way and has been helping me so far to register and start attending classes before NSFAS kicks in. The mayoral bursary fund is a real blessing and I don’t take it for granted at all,” said Alexander

This year’s Mayoral Golf day will be the 10th of its kind and will be held on Friday, 13 October at the Simola Golf & Country Estate .

“Let’s really push ourselves to raise even more vital funds for this study fund during this year. We have set our sights on raising R500 000 during this year’s Mayoral Golf Day.” said Bouw-Spies.

“ These funds play such a vital role in the education of our youth. By reaching this target we can help so many more to follow their dreams, dreams of living a life filled with purpose and success,” concluded the mayor.

TNA Reporter