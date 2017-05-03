Mayor’s ‘damp squib’ speech

The much anticipated inaugural state of the city address (Soca) by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba was slammed as a “damp squib” yesterday.

Mashaba was accused of failing to outline his plans and delivering an “angry speech”.

Johannesburg Social Movement representative Tshepang Mokgatla said he did not hear anything new from the mayor who has been in office for nine months.

“What the mayor spoke about was nothing new, he outlined and implemented programmes by the ANC.

“He proudly said he had issued title deeds two weeks after taking office.

“The process of issuing title deeds takes close to two years.

“This cannot be attributed to him,” Mokgatla said.

The mayor, however, believes he has a solid plan for Johannesburg.

“The handover of title deeds is a top priority of this administration, given the chronic legacy of this city failing to do so.

“Within the first few weeks in office, we had processed 2 000 title deeds that were ready to be handed over to beneficiaries, some of whom had been waiting for decades to own their homes,” Mashaba said.

He announced that the city had an additional 1100 title deeds ready to be handed over to beneficiaries. Mashaba said this financial year, the city would complete 1 841 housing units and it was making use of R546m to fund the electrification of the completed units.

“We are close to completing our analysis of all city-owned buildings with the intention of converting them into affordable, low cost housing for our residents to accommodate workers closer to their places of work,” Mashaba said.

Still, shadow member of the mayor’s committee (MMC) for public safety Sello Lemao described the mayor’s Soca as empty.

“All the mayor gave was an appraisal of ANC policies. “He does not have his own plan for the people of this city,” Lemao said.

Mashaba accused the previous ANC administration of leaving the city in a mess.

“It is going to take time to turn around the years of neglect, incorrect priorities, decay and mismanagement.

“Neglect of the maintenance and repair of city infrastructure has produced a 10-year R170bn unfunded gap for capital infrastructure,” Mashaba said.

He acknowledged that many residents remained without the dignity of work.

“Johannesburg today has 862 000 unemployed people, with an unemployment rate of more than 30%.

“The youth are the greatest casualties of this crisis, facing an unemployment rate of more than 50%,” Mashaba said.

ANC council leader and mayoral loser Parks Tau said Mashaba suggesting that the previous administration did not do anything was disingenuous.

“The ANC will always take responsibility for everything we have done for the city,” Tau said.

Mashaba earlier this year announced a decision to revamp the Jozi@Work programme, which triggered threats of violence.

“The programmes had a dark underworld (strain) because when middle-men get awarded multimillionrand contracts to run projects, they become indebted through their newly achieved wealth,” he said.

“We will move forward with a new model to council which will cut out the middlemen, allowing us to engage the services of more people seeking work opportunities,”

Mashaba said. However, Tau said Mashaba had no alternative plan to replace Jozi@Work.

“To suggest that the programme had rogue middlemen is quite unfortunate.

“A question was asked at the council last week of the MMC for finance.

“This was ‘was there any maladministration, corruption evidence in the programme?’ “The MMC said ‘no’ in front of Mashaba.

“He said they had heard allegations but nothing substantial,” Tau said.

Tau said Jozi@Work had already reached 8000 beneficiaries.

He further claimed the number would jump to 50000 by the end of the financial year.

Mashaba received loud applause when he said every month the poor would receive 50kW hours of free electricity, between 10 and 15kl of free water as well as free sewerage and free refuse removal services. His detractors, though, are far from convinced.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za