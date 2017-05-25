Mbalula promise Elsies River community better policing and new police facility

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is due to hand over the satellite police station as an additional police facility to the already existing Elsies River police station, thus fulfilling his promise to the community to improve policing in the area.

During a memorial service for three-year old Courtney Pieters last week, Mbalula committed his ministry to helping improve policing in the area.

“When I come to Elsies River next time there must be a change. While engaging with the community I was told that the community needs its own satellite police station. I did agree that I will bring a satellite police station to Elsies River,” Mbalula said.

He added: “We must ensure that we are not coming here once off just because there was an incident. We want to make it unbearable for criminals wherever they are and to make sure that their lives are not easy”.

This will be Mbalula third visit to the area since his appointment as minister more than a month ago.

Mbalula made his first visit to the area in response to a call by the residents who expressed concern about perpetrators of “mass shooting” in the area were arrested.

While addressing the residents, Mbalula promised the police would ensure to end the scourge of gangsterism in the area.

“We are going to work hard to ensure there is peace in this area,” he said, also promising that “attacks on innocent people would not be tolerated”.

“Our aim is to ensure that we destroy illegal guns. Our concern is that some of the guns belong to our police. We need to correct the system, so that the guns that belong to the police do not end up at the hands of the criminals,” he said.

