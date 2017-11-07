Mbalula to address policing challenges in South Africa

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula will on Tuesday brief the media on executive authority interventions at South African Police Service (SAPS) in addressing policing challenges in South Africa.

Amongst the important aspects, Mbalula has focused on is to instill an intelligence-led policing approach on prevention and fighting of crime.

Mbalula slammed the “rogue” practices perpetrated in crime intelligence and has controversially declared that senior police officers will be vetted.

In October, he stated that the level for murder and aggravated robberies still remain a concern.

“Aggravated robberies have also increased by 6.4%; while the trio crimes of carjacking, residential and non-residential robberies are up again,” said Mbalula.

He added that increases in contact crimes, there’s been a 2.4% reduction in this category during the 2016/2017 financial year.

He announced that there has been a 1.8% decrease in community-reported serious crimes, driven mainly by reductions in contact crimes.

Mbalula will also touch on matters arising from his parliamentary interactions and expectations of parliament and the general public including other key policy direction matters.

-TNA Reporter