Mbalula to outline process to appoint new DPCI head

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday outline the process to appoint a new head of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

This comes after the Constitutional Court’s consideration of General Berning Ntlemeza’s application for condonation and leave to appeal.

The matter was later dismissed by the Constitutional Court as it had no prospects of success.

Ntlemeza expressed his surprise that the police minister was the first to receive the court order when he was neither applicant or respondent in the matter.

“My legal team have been trying to locate the so-called court order that has dismissed my application for leave to appeal. This thing is frustrating my legal team and the legal system because it’s only my honourable minister who has received the order,” Ntlemeza said.

It is said that the minister will also make strategic announcements on matters relating to the Crime Intelligence division and the implementation of his earlier revealed plan to de-escalate resources from head office to the ground and bring top police managers closer to the people.

-TNA Reporter