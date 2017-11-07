Mbalula watches his back

POLICE minister Fikile Mbalula has labelled the recent media reports of him trying to seize control of intelligence as disturbing.

He said that the law will take its course in investigating the recent apparent illegal leaking and publication of classified letters and or conversations, which he says is being done by people he knows.

“The law will take its course on that in due time, Ipid is attending to its tasks in

this regard. “As for allegations that the minister should not be receiving intelligence information, I find this beyond silly and lazy journalism potentially characterised by a passion against me.

“As the minister, the public expects me to know if there is domestic terrorism, or any serious threat to the state and public safety,” he said

Some of the reports had claimed that a group of eight crime intelligence operatives had been assigned to Mbalula and travel everywhere with him.

This was after a picture surfaced of him with SAPS members.

But he rubbished the allegations and said the picture was taken during a drug bust in Soweto.

He was also accused of political interference in the strategic unit by issuing instructions directly to its divisional commissioner.

He further said that there were perceptions that policing was politicised as shown in many surveys and research reports including the Stats-SA Household Survey. These found that the public views the police as mostly inept, corrupt and unaccountable.

“However, I want to pause and acknowledge that out of the 194 000 fixed establishment of SAPS, more than 99% of our police members are hard working, have shown bravery and innovation, are dedicated and professional in their conduct and love their community and country,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said that since his return to the police in April, he had observed that crime prevention had not been at the forefront of the policing strategies at least in the past six years with more emphasis and deployment of resources made on crime combating and the maintenance of order.

“In terms of our planning and targets, we are supposed to be reducing crime by 2% per year up to 2030. “We know that at present due to regressive past crime statistical results we now have a 2.4% crime reduction target for this financial year in a climate of reduced resources and heightened violent criminality,” he said.

Mbalula also said that cyber crime had shown South Africa to be extremely vulnerable.

“It is my intention that our app is sharply focussed on cyber crime issues. The ministry has not been involved in budgeting processes in the past. As policy, the ministry will take a leading role in this regard,” he said.

He also announced that he had approved the promotion of just more than 4 800 constables to the rank of sergeants and a further 1000 promotions will be announced in a few weeks time.

“The president is at the eve of finalising the appointment of a new national police commissioner.

“I am also at the eve of appointing the head of DPCI (Hawks).

“In this regard we are aware of the pending Constitutional Court challenge by Maj-Gen Berning Ntlemeza and are duly advised that his matter remains without merit as such we hope to be in position to move the country forward in this regard very soon,” Mbalula said.

KUTULLO MADISHA

kutullom@thenewage.co.za