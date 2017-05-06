Mbete takes swipe at Black Friday protests at school children’s funeral

African National Congress chairperson Baleka Mbete has on Saturday encouraged mourners to emulate the work done by two ANC former presidents OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela.

Mbete also took a swipe at the anti-protest marched which aimed at discrediting President Jacob Zuma, saying that she was surprised that some of them even knew how to toyi toyi.

She was referring to the Black Friday march that took place in all provinces, just before the recent cabinet reshuffle that saw the axing of Former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Mbete was addressing mourners in Mpumalanga at a mass funeral service of the 16 pupils of the 18 who died in a taxi crash between Verena and Bronkhorstspruit two weeks ago.

“I am surprised that some of them even knew how to march,” she said.

National Assembly speaker reminded protesters that they were not very significant.

“Even if they march and realise that they too can participate in demonstrations, they forget that we are just as big as them, they are busy making noise,” Mbete added.

While addressing the mourners, the national chairperson used the platform to warn ANC leaders not to go outside party structures and air their grievances because that was against party code of conduct.

Mbete went as far as using a family analogy to try and address the public disputes that were seen visible in the media.

“We do not do that. What we do when we are not getting along, we get in the house, fetch the uncles and aunts, talk about it and find common ground,” Mbete said.

She further said the death of the school children had shown leaders how to work together, adding that was how their leaders taught them.

-Sipho Jack