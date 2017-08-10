Mboweni fired as non-executive director of the Brics Bank

Former South African Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni has been removed from the board of directors of the New Development Bank known as Bricks bank.

Mboweni’s term came to an end last week, but it was not renewed as per his contract, this is according to him.

He said he was informed by former Finance Minister that his term was renewable as the nonexecutive of the development bank.

“I have served for two years and at the time of my appointment, I was told, via a letter from Minister Nhlanhla Nene, that the term was a renewable one. But alas, this has not been the case. Fired, you might say,” Mboweni wrote on his Facebook page.

However, departmental spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said that Mboweni’s term had ended, adding that it has always been government’s plan to have one of the senior official from Treasury to occupy the directorial position at the bank.

“The intention was to place Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane on the board as SA’s representative. The nonexecutive directors of the four other member countries in BRICS are all top government officials who are part of their treasuries,” Tshwete said.

Mboweni was appointed by former Finance Minister Nhlahla Nene at the time and his appointment was approved and announced by the cabinet. The Bricks bank was established in July 2015, with every country appointing its nonexecutive director.

The main plan of the establishment of the Bricks bank was to assist the developing countries to build infrastructure projects.

