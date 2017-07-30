Mbulala to welcome trafficked South Afirican woman home

Police minister Fikile Mbalula, the HAWKS head together with the family of the 24-year-old South African will on Sunday welcome home the woman at the OR Tambo International Airport.

“On Wednesday close to midnight Minister Fikile Mbalula received information that a South African citizen, female aged 24 years old from Bloemfontein could be subject to human trafficking,” police said in a statement.

“Minister Mbalula immediately activated his office, Interpol and Hawks to investigate.”

The operation has led to the arrest of a Nigerian national in Malaysia on Friday.

The victims are alleged to be lured by these syndicates through fake internet modeling competitions and false promises of a “better life”.

More women continue to fall victim of human trafficking syndicates where they get used as sex slaves and others have their body organs harvested.

However, the police reported that the South African woman was safe and was expected to return to the country on Sunday. The police wile on Sunday use the opportunity to speak out against human trafficking.

-TNA Reporter