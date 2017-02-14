MDC title race set for thrilling finale

THE winner of this year’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge will be decided on the final day after clubs chasing the crown produced contrasting results at the weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns stand a chance to snatch the title after disposing of Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in an entertaining clash at King Zwelithini stadium in Umlazi.

The win earned through Samuel Julies’ well-taken goal sees Sundowns top the standings with 31 points from 14 matches. Bloemfontein Celtic still have a chance of laying their hands on the trophy despite suffering a 3-2 loss to Ajax Cape Town in Seshego. Celtic are second with 30 points and will hope to win their last fixture against Baroka FC and pray that Sundowns lose to Cape Town City. The Brazilians’ coach David Notoane, whose side was docked a point for fielding an ineligible player, expressed relief at how things turned out, despite the penalty.

“I am happy with the three points, considering the situation we were in over the past few weeks,” Notoane said. “One needs to give Chiefs credit, they pushed us till the end. I knew they would be title contenders when I saw them play early in the season.

“I’m happy with how the boys performed here today. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane also acknowledged the efforts of Downs as well as that of the other teams. “It was always going to be a tight one because of the quality of the coaches and players here today. It was one of those games where it could have gone either way. We were not always clinical enough,” Zwane said.

“It was not to be for us and I could not fault anyone for the way it all turned out. We had a game against Chippa earlier in the season where we should have scored at least 13 goals but didn’t. Then we had games against Orlando Pirates and Celtic where we needlessly dropped points.”

-Linda Ximba