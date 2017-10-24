Mdu faces assault charges after baby mama opens case

kwaito legend Mdu Masilela faces assault charges after his baby mama Sibahle Dlamini opened a case against him at Sandringham police station in Johannesburg.

Masilela is reportedly out on R500 bail.

On Tuesday, Dlamini’s friend, Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba posted Dlamini’s pictures with the caption: “kwaito Artist Mdu Masilela uyiShlama ushaya my friend kanje doti😡😡😡😡”.

kwaito Artist Mdu Masilela uyiShlama ushaya my friend kanje doti😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 @sbashula Bopha lenja Le A post shared by Mbaliyesizwengiba (@mbaliyesizwengiba) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Kwaito star #Yokunuka Mdumasilela wiShlama A post shared by Mbaliyesizwengiba (@mbaliyesizwengiba) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:25am PDT

Meanwhile, The Department of Women indicated that it condemns Masilela’s actions.

Condemns Mdu Masilela’s alleged violent actions against the mother of his 8 months baby. @GovernmentZA — Department of Women (@Dept_of_Women) October 24, 2017

Masilela is now the second Kwaito star in recent months to be accused and have charges of assaulting women brought against him after Arthur Mafokate.

Mafokate has been accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend musician Cici in June.

He is currently out on bail and his case in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court will be heard on November 3.

-TNA Reporter