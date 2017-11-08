Mduduzi Manana should pay a fine of R100 000 and compensation to the victim’s

Former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana should pay the two women he assaulted the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard on Wednesday.

Back in August Manana made headlines after cellphone video footage captured him assaulting two women in front of Club Cubana after one of them allegedly called him by a homophobic slur.

Prosecutors recommended that Manana should be sentenced to a 12 month suspended sentence for 5 years or pay a fine of R100 000 as well as compensation to the victim’s

Manana’s lawyers said his client had taken responsibility for his actions that evening despite having been unfairly targetted.

” One can see that there was a clear provocation and it shows that in our society it is not okay to be gay. That word is used to oppress and suppress Gays. The same hurt that a gay man and a gay woman is the same way that a heterosexual man would feel,” he said.

Speaking on Wednesday before sentencing was handed down, Manana had pleaded with the court for a sentence that has mercy.

During proceedings, Manana also admitted to two previous convictions, one of assault in August 20004 and the other for stealing a can of Coke in May 2005.

The former minister said he was not opposing paying the medical fees of his victims.

Probation officer Masisi Modikoane later took to the stand where she told the court that the two victims were seeking R100 000 in compensation.

” I want the court to know that I’m no longer a minister so my salary has decreased,” said Manana’s legal representative.

Probation officer Masisi Modikoane testified that while Manana did not shift blame to the victim’s and took full responsibility he should have acted in a different manner.

“The accused is a learned individual and he should have known what was wrong.He should have acted as a role model.Violence against women’s and children has escalated,” she said.

Modikoane also recommended that Manana serve one thousand hours of community service and attend the Ikhaya Lethemba for counseling.

She further recommended that he be involved in a leadership program for grade eleven students (boys) to share his personal life experiences and also attend a program on sexuality.

The sessions are to take eight weeks, depending on Manana’s availability however he needs to state why he will not be available.

Judgement in the sentencing has been reserved until Monday.

-Siphiwe Mchunu