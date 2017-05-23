MEC allocates R228m to ECD

A total of R228.4m has been set aside by the provincial department of education to enhance teaching at the early childhood development level and other allied programmes.

The announcement was made by the education MEC Reginah Mhaule, when she tabled her department’s budget amounting to R19,3bn at the provincial headquarters in Mbombela yesterday for the 2017-18 financial year.

Mhaule said the department was playing a vital role in supporting Grade R teachers to improve their teaching skills at the institutions of higher learning as well. She said a solid foundation through education was important for children and this would encourage them to develop a passion for education at an early age.

“The department continues to drive the agenda of professionalising the early childhood development sector. To date, 292 Grade R practitioners who fulfilled the criteria for employment in terms of the Educators Employment Act have already been translated into Grade R teachers.

“About 545 Grade R practitioners are in their second year of study and 300 practitioners are in their first year of study towards a national diploma in Grade R teaching at the University of North West. The department has allocated R228.4m for its ECD programmes,” Mhaule said.

She said another R20m was budgeted for capacitating teachers in health studies, especially communicable illnesses.

“We remain steadfast in our quest to implement and support South Africa’s HIV prevention strategy by intensifying our drive to increase sexual and reproductive health knowledge, skills and appropriate decision making among pupils and teachers.

“To this effect, the department will train 300 teachers on scripted lessons, comprehensive sexuality HIV and TB education. The department will provide in-service training to 1 517 teachers on care and support for teaching and learning and on the integrated school health programme,” Mhaule said.

She said the budget’s slice of R12.8m would be utilised to improve schools accommodating people living with disabilities. About R1.2bn would be used for the building of a state-of-the-art boarding school in the Thaba Chweu local municipality and other related infrastructures in other municipalities.

“We share the view that when the condition of school facilities is improved, learning outcomes are also improved.

“The department’s 2017-18 infrastructure plan includes the commencement of the construction of the Thaba Chweu Boarding School, completion of the six schools in Bohlabala district and Mtfophi Primary School in the Ehlanzeni district,” Mhaule said.

FRANCE NYAKA

francen@thenewage.co.za