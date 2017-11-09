MEC firm on land invasions

A POLICY of zero tolerance on land invasion has been adopted by the Gauteng government as the authorities begin to roll out serviced stands across the province. “We must discourage land invasion so we have orderly development,” cooperative governance and traditional affairs and human settlements MEC Paul Mashatile said.

He made the comments at a land development summit in Johannesburg this week. He said the government envisaged strong cooperation with municipalities and communities in its vision for reconstruction across the province. He said the government was going to fight for orderly development and would not allow land invasion and sporadic building of houses and informal settlements.

“These stands are not for everyone. They are for the people who qualify but sometimes people invade land because they do not qualify,” he said. He said serviced stands were for Gauteng residents who were bona fide South African citizens. “I would like to warn people not to call their relatives in other provinces to come occupy land or take over their shacks when they are allocated stands.”

Mashatile called on residents to work with the government in a coordinated manner for land identification and allocation so as to avoid land invasions. “We should be able to provide people with sites in an orderly way so that we do not have sporadic development because we are building a globally competitive city,” he said.

He said all spheres of government would work in a coordinated manner to identify land. “We will make resources available and appoint the companies that will put in services,” he said. Mashatile said the province had started densification through building walk-up flats in cities.

shonisanit@thenewage.co.za

-Shonisani Tshikalange