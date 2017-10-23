MEC ‘of the dead’ sought

A LACK of answers from government officials and NGOs where mentally ill patients died, have done nothing to give families attending the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings any closure.

This has emerged as family member after family member took the stand to testify about the circumstances behind the deaths of their loved ones.

They have so far rejected the government’s apologies for the tragedy saying they are yet to know what really happened to their loved ones.

Families say despite a string of government officials and managers of NGOs testifying before justice Dikgang Moseneke, they were nowhere close to establishing the truth.

This as families continued to call for former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu to be held accountable for the tragedy in which at least 141 psychiatric patients died as a result of the Mental Health Marathon project.

“My heart will never be at peace with Qedani Mahlangu until she comes here and tells us why she had to do this traumatic thing to the citizens of this country,” Christian Ngqondwana said.

Ngqondwana’s son died after he was moved from Life Esidimeni into Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC).

CCRC is one of the five NGOs where most patient deaths occurred.

He said Mahlangu needed to explain why his son was taken to CCRC “to be killed”.

“I’m not going to come here and feel shame for the crocodile tears from these NGOs who did this for greed.

“They come and spill crocodile tears, I don’t buy that,” he said.

Ngqondwana said he wanted the law to take its course.

“She knew what she was doing, she was warned.

“They know where Qedani Mahlangu is,” he said.

Mahlangu is reported to be studying in London.

Nqondwana testified how when he went to collect his son’s body he found him bleeding with cotton wool stuck in his mouth.

He said when they removed his body from the morgue the cotton wool fell from his mouth and blood gushed out.

Christine Nxumalo, whose sister died at the notorious Precious Angels NGO, has also decried the lack of answers, saying she had hoped for healing and closure. Nxumalo, whose sister Virginia Machpela died under the watch of Precious Angeles’ Ethel Ncube, said so far the families has not gotten the answers they had hoped for from the

hearings. She proposed that officials be given amnesty if it meant they would tell the truth about what happened to their loved ones.

Asked by justice Moseneke if she understood that by giving amnesty officials will not be charged criminally, Nxumalo described the situation as a “Catch-22”.

“I want them to tell the truth but I also want them to be charged.

It’s a Catch-22 situation,” she said.

Nxumalo has also called for Gauteng department of health officials who were involved in the Mental Health Marathon project including former MEC Mahlangu to be called to testify at the hearings.

“She signed off on this, she needs to come and account,” Nxumalo said.

Calls for Mahlangu to be subpoenaed to testify at the hearings have been growing amid demands for her to account for the tragedy.

More families are expected to testify as the hearings continue.

LERATO DIALE

leratod@thenewage.co.za