MEC to visit family of slain teacher

Northern Cape education MEC Martha Bartlett will on Friday visit the family of a teacher stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old Grade 8 pupil.

It’s understood the pupil went to the teacher’s home in the early hours of Saturday morning and started breaking all the windows with stones.

When Kingston Vhiya, a teacher at Bosele Middle School in the Manyeding village near Kuruman in the Northern Cape, went outside, the boy allegedly hit him in the chest with a stone before stabbing him to death.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who is still “horrified” by the news, said: “The holistic education of our pupils is a societal matter and we all as communities, parents and guardians need to instill in our children the notion that violence is not the answer. Problems will not be solved through violence.”

“We are aware that the area in Kuruman, where the pupil is from, faces a number of social challenges, such as a high number of child-headed households, the break-

down of the family structure, poverty and substance abuse, among others.”

-TNA Reporter