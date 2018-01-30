MEC urges peaceful talks

AS THE language row at Hoërskool Overvaal in the East Rand rages on, the MEC for education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has urged communities and aggrieved parties to join the department as friends of the court in its appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Lesufi encouraged stakeholders to join in the ConCourt appeal against the judgment handed down by judge William Prinsloo allowing the school to exclude 55 English-speaking pupils who had sought placement at Hoërskool Overvaal. “We’re approaching the Constitutional Court directly on the matter of Hoërskool Overvaal and once more request the community not to protest outside the school,” he said.

Lesufi said the judgment was a serious miscarriage of justice as the non-Afrikaans-speaking pupils in the area had to travel to get to other schools and the local community was angry about that. He said schools had to be mindful of the demographic changes happening in the country.

“Our argument is that the school governing bodies must be mindful of these developments and adapt their policies,” Lesufi said. The court judgment led to angry demonstrations with police firing rubber bullets, injuring some protesters and arresting many others. Lesufi called for rational debate rather than exchanging insults and intimidation.

“We live in a democratic state – everyone has the right to express their views as long as their views do not incite violence,” he said. He said there was a need to ensure that all languages are equal and offered similar protection but this should not bar any pupil from admission, adding that the department would continue to fight for pupils to enter public schools wherever they may be living.

“We shouldn’t use language to determine whether to admit someone or not,” Lesufi said. He said the number of unplaced pupils at Gauteng public schools had been drastically reduced and more than 13000 late admissions had been received since January 13.

“This brings the number of all placed pupils to 318 544, of which 176 702 are Grade 1 and 141 842 are Grade 8. The admission process started on May 2 and closed on June 12 last year. By the end of June 285 834 applications were received by the department, of which 285 455 or 99.8% were placed.” He said the department received 395 relocations from other provinces and countries.

“These include pupils from Zimbabwe, Burundi and India collectively. The highest number of relocations are from the Free State at 61, followed by Kwazulu-Natal with 56 applications and Limpopo with 51.” The department said it remained convinced that the online application system was the way to go.

“It is convenient for parents and the department is able to place a substantial number of pupils in a short space of time. We do, however, appreciate and understand the frustration of parents who were shuttled from place to place without receiving timeous information from the department. We humbly and sincerely apologise,” Lesufi said.

-HLONI MASHIGO AND SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE