Media crackdown, attacks a ‘global worry’

Censorship tactics have become more complex, posing new challenges for journalists and non-journalists alike, a new report finds.

In its annual Attacks on the Press report, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has documented a range of censorship cases from around the world and revealed a new world of media repression.

“Censorship is definitely becoming more sophisticated and complex and is occurring at a variety, of levels,” CPJ’s advocacy director, Courtney Radsch, said.

Radsch described these strategies as “repression 2.0” in the report and said: “Repression 2.0 is an update on the worst old-style tactics, from state censorship to the imprisonment of critics, with new information technologies including smartphones and social media producing a softening around edges.”

At the end of 2016, there were 260 journalists in jail, the most CPJ has documented. Turkey is the world’s leading jailer of journalists with more than 145 imprisoned, more than China, Egypt, and Iran combined. The media crackdown deepened and followed a July 15 coup attempt. A state of emergency shut down more than 50 newspapers, 30 TV channels and three news agencies.

The government reportedly used anti-terror laws to imprison journalists, including the chief editor of Turkish daily newspaper Cumhuriyet Can Dündar who was sentenced to six years on charges of disclosing state secrets, espionage and aiding a terrorist group. Most recently, life sentences are being sought for 30 people with ties to Zaman newspaper, associated with Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen whom the government accuses of organising the coup attempt.

In Kenya, authorities are increasingly using a new mechanism to control the media, money. “As revenues drain away from traditional media due to the inroads of digital technologies, the use of financial-induced selfcensorship, or “fiscing”, can also ensure that journalists are more “reasonable in reporting”, journalist Alan Rusbridger said. “Murder is messy. Money is tidy,”

he said. However, the control of information is not unique to developing countries, Rasch said. In the US, President Donald Trump has raised anti-media hostility to levels “previously unseen” journalist Alan Huffman said. President Trump has most recently reiterated the claim that the media fabricate stories.

“They have no sources, they just make them up when there are none,” he said.

Trump’s rhetoric often emboldened his supporters who would boo journalists. Huffman described a case in the report where a Trump supporter wore a T-shirt suggesting lynching, stating: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”

The president has restricted and denied access for reporters perceived as unfriendly, including those from Buzzfeed, the Huffington Post and the Washington Post and has threatened to change libel laws to make it easier to sue journalists and news agencies. In one chapter, Christiane Amanpour noted the similarities in such “poisonous” trends in the US and around the world.

“The same dynamic has infected powerful segments of the American media, as it has in Egypt, Turkey, and Russia, where journalists have been pushed into political partisan corners, delegitimised, and accused of being enemies of the state.

“Journalism itself has become weaponised. We cannot allow that to happen,” she said.

In Ecuador, the government has allegedly used social media as a way to suppress journalists. After tweeting that Ecuador’s former vicepresident Lenin Moreno had not paid income taxes, journalist Bernardo Abad’s Twitter account was blocked for violating its terms of service.

By the end of the week, nine accounts had been temporarily suspended after also tweeting about Moreno’s taxes. Radsch said with the internet and social media, there are now “more outlets for repression and threats”.

China has taken this to the next level, making plans to link journalists’ online posts to their finances. Under the country’s proposed social credit plan, journalists who write or speak critically of the government could face personal financial consequences including decreased credit score or a denied loan.

Such censorship goes beyond the business as usual tactics of shutting down reporters’ social media accounts to affecting journalists’ daily activities. Rasch highlighted the need to advocate for an open internet and the rights of journalists.

She recommended journalists adopt secure communication practices in order to maintain their privacy and their sources’ privacy. Most importantly, journalists must stand strong and commit to fact-based reporting.

“This is the best and most important way to fight back against the new censorship,” Simon said.

“Journalists cannot allow themselves to feel demoralised.

“They need to pursue their calling and to seek the truth with integrity and I honestly believe that the setbacks, while real, are temporary,” he said. –

IPS Tharanga Yakupitiyage

IPS Tharanga Yakupitiyage is an IPS correspondent