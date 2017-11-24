Media henchmen employed to cut the power of the state

Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the US from 1901 to 1909, credited for being a driving force behind the progressive era, was known as a man who constantly called for moderation, and not any form of extremism.

Roosevelt dubbed the journalists and activists of the day who were intent on exposing the corruption in society as “muckrakers”. He felt that they did a tremendous amount of good, but needed to mitigate their constant pessimism and alarmist tone.

He worried that the sensationalism that exposures in the media were often presented made citizens overly cynical and too prone to throw the baby out with the bath water.

Roosevelt felt that such media behaviour was fraught with untold damage to the country as a whole.

“There is nothing more distressing to every good patriot, to every good American, than the hard, scoffing spirit which treats the allegation of dishonesty in a public man as a cause for laughter,” he wrote.

In South Africa today, the muckrakers have all but taken over the republic. As with the Roosevelt era, this is not necessarily a bad thing. The media activism in South Africa has done a lot of good in exposing corruption in the halls of power.

The problem, however, is that over the last 23 years, this media zealotry has led the media not being reined in by any journalistic prescripts of working only with evidence but have always been ready to create their own suspicions and then build hysteria without any sense of authoritative information. This had led to the rise of media henchmen to cut the rising power of the state apparatus.

For example, in February 2008, The Guardian newspaper, analysing Thabo Mbeki’s presidency, said Mbeki’s story was a “Shakespearean tale of power struggles, paranoia, betrayals, secrets, lies and, above all, hubris”.

This conclusion was not based on any particular facts but on loose rhetoric that had been bought and sold and repeated until it found resonance among the broader media strata and public.

In an SABC interview on November 11, 2017, with a panel of analysts and journalists on the Sassa debacle, which was predominantly a mockery of the minister of social development on her perceived vested interests and corruption with regard to CPS as an ongoing service provider for the distribution of grants, one bold interviewer asked: “But who has any evidence that Bathabile Dlamini is in fact having a greasy and financially beneficial relationship with CPS?”

Then there was silence.

The whole panel went on an incoherent drive as if they have never thought they would have to be asked to actually produce this evidence that has allowed many to run with this narrative of a corrupt Dlamini who was hell-bent on keeping CPS as a service provider because it financially benefited her.

The problem in South Africa is that while our country as a democracy is 23 years old, the media itself is as old as the evils that preceded the new nation.

Like most institutions that have survived and at times thrived during our colonial and apartheid past, the media has also struggled to define its role in a new nation.

In his remarkable OR Tambo tribute early in the month, former president Mbeki said: “To emphasise how dangerous these inevitable outcomes are, I can well imagine how much those are now rejoicing, who were the diehards who belonged to the apartheid system and who never fully accepted that ours should become a non-racial democracy.”

Mbeki knows this because during his two terms as president of the republic, the whole politico-media complex had built itself as a monument hell bent on using whatever shifting information to challenge black power that they had seen metastasising in front of their eyes, sending shivers down their spines.

The black power of the Mbeki era, culminating with the taking over of the Western Cape by the ANC and the two-thirds majority nationally, sent some publications to speak of white exodus because of fear against such amount of power.

The amount of media and non-governmental institutions that were formed to challenge the Mbeki presidency had not been seen in years of colonialism and apartheid.

After the 2004 elections, The Economist spoke of a “superficial picture of integration and progress, real as much of it is, which was not all rosy”.

White emigration figures, it said, though hard to pin down, because most of those departing do not say that they are going for good, was likely to be around 250000-plus who had left since 1994, many of them young and talented.

There was an increasing number of whites, especially those with children, who were edgier about pledging themselves to the country’s long-term future, the publication said.

Helen Suzman, the white liberal hope had gone over the edge, accusing Mbeki in every media she could amass of “airbrushing the role of white liberals out of the country’s history”.

The liberal machinery needed to fight back this black power. And they did.

On a long term and larger scale, postcolonial media – including analysts, academics, writers and authors driven by media owners and funders – has suddenly appropriated itself morality and sainthood, selling exaggerated sins of those so colonised.

Of course the tools to do that, all still at the hands of the coloniser, enable the coloniser to shape this new narrative.

Our postcolonial media, in their struggle to define their role in the new South Africa, seem to have settled on the fears of their owners about an ANC too powerful to bring peace of mind to white South Africans.

The white owners would then choose which editors to employ (usually compliant and complacent), which articles to put out and for publishers which books to put out.

The sins the media has committed against the ANC government in the name of independence deserve their own analysis.

In a 2015, in a News24 article by Tebello Mokoena, he lamented this logic of media independence which seems to suggest that criticism of the ANC or an anti-ANC posture is a sign of independence. Anyone who is not vocal enough in that department is not.

The problem with the South African media is that it seeks to sustain a false narrative about the objectivity or neutrality of the media, even though everyone else knows that it does not exist.

The press are as neutral, objective or independent as the interests of those who own it, Mokoena said.

This means the public is at the mercy of media barons parading their views as those of public interest. In the President Jacob Zuma era, the media have succeeded in making most citizens overly cynical and many have indeed thrown out the baby with the bathwater.

By Mlungisi Mtshali is a social activist and social

commentator