Media pay tribute to Reddy

FORMER CEO of SABC Radio and anti-apartheid activist Govin Reddy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony tomorrow in Johannesburg. Reddy, 74, succumbed to cancer in hospital on Friday surrounded by his family.

“Its starting to sink in now. Knowing someone is ill before their death doesn’t take away the void left behind. He taught us self-worth and to stand up for what we believed in. He was very principled,” his son, Sudeshan, said.

Reddy was credited with being one of the founders of SABC’s flagship station, SAfm. The South Africa National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said the industry had lost “a key driver of transformation”. Sanef regional convenor in KZN Judy Sandison said: “He had vision and drive and played a critical role in ensuring the public broadcaster served audiences professionally and ethically.”

Newspaper editor Ferial Haffajee, wrote on Twitter: “A grand gent of journalism put down his pen today. He did fine things and was a general who led the battle to free the SABC. RIP #GovinReddy.”

Reddy went into exile in the 1970s and returned to South Africa in 1991 to assume the post of deputy director of the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism.

In 1994 he was appointed CEO of SABC Radio. Reddy later became CEO of the Mail & Guardian before moving to Rhodes University as professor and director of the Sol Plaatje Media Leadership Institute.

Reddy also served on several boards including the Media Development and Diversity Agency, and the National Lotteries Commission. He is survived by his wife, Tessa, and children Priya, Sudeshan, Micah, Niall and grandchild, Eila.

SIBONGISENI MAPHUMULO

