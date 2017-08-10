Medical evidence cannot reveal Timol’s time of death: Naidoo

The inquest into the death of the former anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol resumed on Thursday with Forensic pathologist Prof Steve Naidoo testifying at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Prof Steve Naidoo was returning to give his testimony after having testified before in the inquest, he told the court that Timol’s death could not be determined because of the lack of the availability of scientific information.

“The medical analysis is not able to make that distinction and I believe I can have the support of any forensic medical expert, on the basis of the available medical evidence, there is no way to make that distinction as to whether the body would have died in the earlier part day or in the later part of the day.

“It is equally possible that Mr Timol could have died in the earlier part of the day as it is possible that he could have died later in the the day,” said prof Naidoo.

The following evidence by an eyewitness who had testified that he saw a man falling from the building in the early hours of the morning on the exact date that Timol was reported to have fallen.

The court requested the forensic pathologist to return to further testify if there was any available evidence that could be established to settle the time variation.

Timol is reported to have died in the late hours of the afternoon however, the witness reports that he saw the man fall in the morning.

