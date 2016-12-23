Medupi power station ready to go

Dark days for South Africa’s economy are finally over as the second unit (Unit 5) of Eskom’s new power station, Medupi, will be fully operational tomorrow when it generates 796MW into the grid, suggesting that the local economy is more than ready for next year.

The power utility said this week that Medupi is now closer to commercial operation on Saturday and this is a significant achievement since its successful synchronisation in September. This will particularly boost heavy industries and small businesses, which were hit hard by load shedding in the past two years, leading to an economic slowdown. Analysts said this is good news for such a major boost before the start of the new year, and that going forward the country can expect manufacturing and mining output to increase after suffering heavy losses in the last two years.

In August, Eskom marked exactly one year of no load shedding and it said that it was largely due to the rigorous plant maintenance programme executed over the past 12 months. “Full load indicated the plant’s ability to meet design output after commissioning. It is a major milestone in the process of optimisation of the unit en route to commercial operation. “We believe that power from this unit will go a long way in strengthening the power supply to the country,” Matshela Koko, Eskom’s acting CEO said.

Medupi is a greenfield coal-fired dry-cooled base load station comprising six units rated at 4 800MW installed capacity and it will be the fourth-largest coal-fired plant and the largest dry-cooled power station in the world. Some industry analysts said given the latest improved business leading indicator published by the Reserve Bank this week, which showed economic improvement for the next six months, the synchronisation of 796MW into the grid will boost the country’s energy and ignite the economy.

Phanuel Rapule, an independent economist, said it was evident that SA was becoming more energy efficient and there is no doubt that the local economic growth will somehow improve and consumer confidence will be restored. “Power is the key economic driver anywhere in the world. That means the dark days are over, our local energy problems are vastly disappearing and this could be the start of good things to come,” he said. The South African Chamber of Business (Sacci) also welcomed the move and that business had been proactive in seeking solutions to the energy crisis.

The chamber said in terms of energy policy, South Africa urgently requires additional electricity providers in order to take pressure off Eskom. Meanwhile, South Africans who are going on holiday this festive season have been urged to switch off their appliances so they don’t accumulate unnecessary costs on their monthly electricity bill as a result of lights and appliances that continue to draw power, even while the home is unoccupied.

Alan Matthews, spokesperson for Energy Partners, said electricity costs are still on the rise and Energy Partners’ research said there will be above inflation increases in tariffs for at least the next three years. “Consumers must make sure they switch off their appliances while they are away.

Keep in mind that a traditional geyser is responsible for up to 50% of the home’s monthly electricity consumption. “Even when there is no one at home to use hot water, the geyser uses a considerable amount of energy to maintain the water temperature,” he said.

-Thelma Ngoma|thelman@thenewage.co.za