Memorial service for the slain DJ Mandla to be held in Protea Gardens, Soweto

Memorial service for late former Generations actor and radio Dj Mandla Hlatshwayo who was shot dead on Sunday is due to be held at the Protea Hall, Protea Gardens, on Thursday from 4pm.

Family spokesperson, Daddy Motswagae confirmed that the memorial would be open to the public.

“One thing that I can confirm is that the memorial service which will take place on Thursday at the Protea

Hall in Protea Gardens. It is expected to start at 4pm and continue to 6pm,” Motswagae Motswagae said.

Hlatshwayo was shot dead on Sunday at the Meli Lounge in Pimville, Soweto, allegedly while he tried to help “some people” who being robbed at the pub.

The police yesterday confirmed they had arrested suspects thought to be involved in the slaying of Hlatshwayo.

SAPS have arrested 4 suspects for the killing of #MandlaHlatshwayo Criminals continue to rob us of our young people. — RSA Min of Police (@MbalulaFikile) May 16, 2017

Acting National Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane said the suspects were found in possession of the firearm.“They were also found in possession of mandrax tablets,” Phahlane said.

A candlelight vigil took place at Meli Lounge yesterday with family members and friends gathered to offer prayers for the dead man.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday at Protea Hall from 8pm and the cortege will proceed to Olifantsvlei Cemetery.

-Simangele Legodi