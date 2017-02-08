Meter taxi operators call for Uber to be scrapped in PTA

Meter taxi operators in the city of Tshwane taxi marched to the department of transport offices in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Meter taxi operators chanted songs among their grievances as they demand that the transport department to scraps the Uber operations within the city.

The meter taxi operators also request with the forceful and withdrawal of fraudulent licences, permits and removal of unsafe three wheeler tuk-tuks operating as meter taxis.

Micheal Skosana of Bra mike Meter taxi operations said Uber is stealing their business.

“We are marching to the department offices to send the memorandum because Uber is cheaper and we do no have clients any more and the traffic cops taking our cars they must understand that this is our source of income, ” said Skosana.

It is reported that the Tshwane meter taxi association distanced itself as part of the march.

“ The reason they distanced themselves from the march is because some of the members joined Uber so that is why they do not want to be the part of this march,” said Skosana.

Sheila Lynn Senkubunge the member of mayoral committee for road and transport said the department will look into this matter.

“Our department will work closely with the provincial department in addressing the grievances raised in order to continue with the provision of safe reliable public transport system,” said Senkubunge.

The march started at Old Putco yard in Marabastard to the department of transport offices in Tshwane.

TNA Reporter