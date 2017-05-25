Metro cop hopefuls were disappointed

The city of Johannesburg said investigations after complaints by applicants for the 1 500 metro police officer trainee positions who had been turned away at the gate of the department’s training academy, showed that they had not been selected.

This after a number of hopefuls complained that they were turned away because they had Code 10 licences, even though the advert said the minimum requirement was Code 8.

The member of the mayoral committee for public safety, Michael Sun, said: “I investigated these allegations and found that only short-listed applicants would have been invited to attend the physical fitness test. What transpired was that some of the unsuccessful applicants came to the test without having received an invitation and were subsequently turned away.”

A staggering 65 000 applications were received for the 1 500 metro police officer trainee positions.

Sun said from the 65000 applications received, 7 500 applicants were shortlisted

and would be contacted over a 10 day period which ends next Monday to undergo the first phase of assessment, which will be the physical fitness test.

Sun said applicants needed to meet the criteria including having a Grade 12 qualification, Code 8 driver licence for manual transmission, no criminal record, South African citizen, resident in the city of Johannesburg, no civil judgments in relation to fraud or corruption in your name and be between the ages of 18 and 35.

He said the 7 500 applicants were shortlisted against the legislative criteria before being called for the first phase of assessment at the JMPD Academy.

The physical fitness test consists of a 2.4km run, men must complete this within 12 minutes and women within 17 minutes. The applicants who completed the run in the allotted time proceed to the wall climbing activity.

Sun said both of these tests were designed to determine whether that the applicants’ level of fitness met basic criteria.

He said after undertaking the fitness test, applicants would be required to undertake an aptitude test, which will consist of a literacy and numeracy test.

The applicants who fare positively in this regard will then proceed to the interview section where their past experience and both the results of the aptitude and physical tests will indicate whether the applicant will be selected to be part of the trainees.

Sun further said a recruitment agency was appointed to assist with the process

that was designed to be fair, transparent and to avoid any possible nepotism and

corruption.

“While we are positively overwhelmed at the interests shown by the men and women who want to become protectors of our city, it is unfortunate that the process will eliminate nearly 63 500 applicants,” Sun said.

He encouraged all applicants who did not qualify this time around, to continue

with their efforts and hope that the city will see their applications again during the next intake.

-NTOMBI NKOSI