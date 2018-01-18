Metrorail Central line services remain suspended in Cape Town

The planned reintroduction of the train service on the Central line in Cape Town was postponed on Thursday morning due to a train derailment between Heideveld and Netreg.

The train derailed on a return trip from the Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha during a network inspection on Wednesday evening.

06:32 #CentralLineCT Service remains suspended. Essential repairs of a second vandalized sub-station which supplies traction power for train movements & a train derailment between Heideveld-Netreg. Commuters advised to make use of own alternative transport until further notice. — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) January 18, 2018

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said technicians were on the site to re-rail the carriages and repair the track.

“The recovery process could take several hours and Metrorail will keep commuters informed,” Walker said.

Last week, the Central line train service was suspended following a shooting incident.

Walker indicated that Metrorail had no buses to assist commuters and they had been asked to make alternative arrangements.

“Golden Arrow bus services have been approached to assist and arrangements will be communicated in confirmation.”

-TNA Reporter