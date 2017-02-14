Mgashule launches Operation Hlasela Centre

Free State Premier Ace Magashule is set to launch Operation Hlasela Centre in Tswelopele Municipality on Tuesday.

Operation Hlasela was adopted shortly after Premier Magashule took office in 2009 and was launched by the Free State Executive Council.

It has brought about multiple changes in the provision of government services since its launch.

The center is aimed at fast tracking service delivery to fight poverty and creating sustainable livelihoods within the Free State communities.

The Operation Hlasela has now been revised to make poor communities the centre of development through Operation Hlasela Centres. It will be opened in small under serviced towns, townships and rural areas throughout the Province.

This revised implementation model will ensure that poor communities have the opportunity to access government services closer to where they live.

Last year during his State of the Province Address Magashule said “Local government is widely recognized as a strategic site for service delivery as well as socio-economic development and transformation. The triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment are felt most directly at local government level. This is where all our societal challenges and contradictions play themselves out”.

He added: “In ensuring that we bring government services closer to the people, we have directed that all government departments should deploy senior government officials in regional offices in the following areas; Qwaqwa, Thaba Nchu, Trompsburg, Welkom township, Mangaung township and Parys”.

The Operation Hlasela Centres will be generally situated in community halls, churches, government service outlets and other community-based structures such as schools, the Ward/PR Councillors offices and clinics.

-TNA Reporter