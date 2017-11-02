Middleman Siyoni’s evidence fabricated and false: Judge Chetty

Judge Dayalin Chetty has on Thursday said that alleged middleman Luthando Siyoni’s evidence was fabricated and false.

Chetty told the Port Elizabeth High Court during the trial of Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou who is accused of masterminding his wife’s Jayde murder.

Chetty indicated that he doesn’t believe that Siyoni was assaulted by police officers because police officers wouldn’t jeopardise the case.

Panayiotou and his co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, are facing charges of conspiring, kidnapping, robbing and killing Panayiotou’s wife Jayde.

A fourth suspect, Sizwezakhe Vumazonke, the alleged hitman, died before the trial began.

The beloved 29-year-old teacher was kidnapped outside her townhouse complex in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth on the morning of Tuesday, April 21 in 2015.

She was found shot dead in a veld outside KwaNobuhle township, Uitenhage, the following day.

Judge Chetty read out Siyoni’s statement in which Siyoni accused Panayiotou of approaching him to have his wife killed.

