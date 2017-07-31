Migrants worried after ‘reckless’ remarks

The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) says migrants were left worried following the recent “reckless” remarks made to the public recently by Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The forum had strongly condemned the remarks and said they might incite more xenophobic violence, contempt for others and hatred towards migrants.

Mkongi, while addressing the media at the Hillbrow police station, said 80% of Hillbrow and its surrounding areas was occupied by foreigners.

Mayor Mashaba has made controversial comments that legal or illegal foreign nationals will not benefit from state housing scheme following the recent hijacked building evictions that happened in the city.

“We advise Mkongi to go and check the official figures of the last census. We are prepared to provide him with the correct figures in case he does not find them,” ADF spokesperson Johnson Emeka said.

He also called for the DA to discipline Mashaba as it had Western Cape Premier Helen Zille when she tweeted on colonialism and if xenophobia is not their strategy to gain power.

“Mashaba should be reminded that, foreign nationals have no expectations to be provided with free houses. We encourage him to provide the much needed services he promised the electorate without using migrants as an excuse for his failures.”

He said it was necessary to reject such statements in a society confronted with migratory phenomenon.

“We are astounded at how a government official would render such a fire kindling statement in a society that already faced hatred and antecedents in the recent past. Are foreign nationals unwelcome in South Africa? The increase in attacks on foreign nationals in the country can easily be attributed to xenophobia not being criminalised.” he said.

Emeka appealed to the authorities to take strict measures on any type of discrimination and said that would help to discourage perpetrators.

“We are all aware that South Africa is faced with many pressing social challenges such as poverty, unemployment, inequality and corruption to name but a few.”

“These are the key issues on which the political debates should focus instead of uttering xenophobic statements that would likely stir another spate of attacks on foreign nationals” he said.

THABISO MACHAKA

news@thenewage.co.za