Orlando Pirates reveals Milutin Sredojević as new head coach

Milutin Sredojević has been unveiled as Orlando Pirates’ FC new head coach following the departure of Kjell Jonevret yesterday.

Dr Khoza: “When he left, he left graciously. Now, he comes back with a great record and experiences throughout the continent”

He was previously in charge of the team for seven months from July 2006 to January 2007. He will return with a vastly enhanced reputation having helped Uganda qualify for this year’s Africa Nations Cup in Gabon.

He quit as Uganda coach at the weekend and flew to SA to conclude the deal with the Buccaneers. A lot will be expected from him to turn around the fortunes of the club next season.

TNA Reporter