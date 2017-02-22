Miners convicted on 577 charges of illegal mining

The 22 miners who were arrested in 2014 were yesterday found guilty of 577 charges relating to illegal mining in the province.

The multiple charges include racketeering, money laundering, Contravention of the Precious Metals Act and the Criminal Procedure Act, trespassing and contravening the Immigration Act as well as theft worth a grand total of more than R120m.

An operation by the Hawks, dating back to 2012, led to the arrest of the men operating at Masimong Mine in Welkom.

“These illegal miners were arrested during an operation conducted by a security company and the Hawks while they illegally occupied a closed mine.

Initially, all suspects were facing 843 charges, however they were cleared on 266 charges and were found guilty on 577 charges,” police said.

National head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Mthandazo Ntlemeza, has hailed the conviction, calling it a landmark moment in the fight against illegal mining in the country.

“This is indeed a welcome precedent set by our courts and this will help our efforts to combat illegal mining a great deal.

“We are proud of our team’s efforts in ensuring a successful prosecution in this matter.

“From now on, illegal mining and those who continue to perpetuate this dangerous and criminal activity will feel the full might of the law,” Ntlemeza said.

The illegal miners are Lovemore Chaba Mlambo, 35, Simon Mashava Cremora, 38, Ronnie Hlongwane Aaron Chauke, 37, Godfrey Nduna Madiba, 43, Nkosokolo Makaula, 40, Lazarus Chitebe, 20, Manginke Msimango, 21, Jabu Mlambo, 21, John Mutumane, 22, Thomas Mauvu, 32, Wanda Nqwilisi, 26, Melikhaya Pere, 35, Ngarigai Mthisi, 27, Samson Muyambo, 26, Johang Qwenzi, 25, Isaac Moyekeni Motusi, 33, Tsepo Mashaba, 30, Ernest Raas Mahlako, 40, Tsokoliso Lephailo, 36, Matias Patric Sibizwa, 27 and Bongeka Makaula, 37.

Arguments on mitigation and aggravation of sentence are expected to begin when they return to court on Tuesday.

– TNA Reporter