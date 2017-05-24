Mini Mr SA, 3, crowned

At only three years old, Gaoneo Phejane has taken South Africa by storm after winning the Mini Mr South Africa title.

But his cuteness and confidence are not the only things that make the little boy extraordinary, he is well spoken too. When the New Age visited him and his mother in Welkom, he shockingly said that he planned to change someone’s life.

“When I put on my crown I know I am going to make a difference in someone’s life,” he said with a serious face.

“That is my work, it is what I do.”

His mother, Sarah Phejane, said the reason behind Gaoneo’s success was talent.

“The title is about his talent and his uniqueness. It really helped to boost his self-esteem. When he wears his crown he calls it work and it gives him confidence,” she said.

Gaoneo started to win pageants at the age of two. He won second prince at his very first pageant competition.

“That’s when I saw that there might be some talent in him. I enrolled him in a modelling agency.

“He then won the Mini Mr Free State pageant for 2016 that qualified him to enter Mini Mr South Africa, which he won,” she said.

Sarah said the pageant qualified Gaoneo to go to Turkey for Mini Mr World.

“He qualified to go to Turkey but due to financial challenges he couldn’t make it,” she said.

Sarah encouraged parents to look closely at their children because there might be a hidden talent that they can help them to discover.

“Children are mysterious beings and it is our responsibility as parents is to find the hidden pieces and put them together, whether they be in sport, academia or any other thing, who knows what you may discover?

“You might bring out the next Nelson Mandela or Bill Gates. The possibilities are endless,” she said.

The sky is the limit for this young man with such a promising future.

GRACE BOLOWANA

