Mining in Africa sees brighter focus

Global trend bucked as deal values and deal volumes increase

AFRICA bucked the global trend in both deal values and deal volumes last year and the continent is starting to see a brighter future in mining and metals transactions.

In South Africa, deal volumes increased 78%, while deal values increased fourfold last year.

Globally, mining and metals deal volume fell 9% year on year to $44.3bn (R589bn) in 2016 – the lowest level since 2004, according to an EY report on mergers, acquisitions and capital raising in the mining and metals sector. Deal volume showed improvement from a low base of 358 deals in 2015 to 477 in 2016 – a rise of 33%.

Lee Downham, EY global mining & metals transactions leader, said ongoing volatility and an ever-changing macroeconomic environment made executing deals difficult.

“The level of divestments and assets listed at rock-bottom prices predicted at the outset of the year just didn’t materialise as the outlook improved so significantly through the course of the year.”

Strategic restructuring and sovereign security drove an increase in high-value transactions in the last quarter of the year, including the completion of Alcoa’s Arconic spin-off of its downstream operations and Freeport-McMoRan’s sale of its Tenke Fungurume mine. Together, these deals represent 14% ($6bn) of total deal value in 2016.

Divestment activity also helped a number of mid-tier mining companies to consolidate their positions this year, with Kinross Gold, Boliden and New Hope undertaking acquisitions of divested assets. The value of deals involving financial investors, including private equity, in 2016 remained consistent with 2015 levels despite attractive valuations and the desire to divest in the sector at the start of the year.

However in Africa, the revival in both deal values increasing at 62% year onyear and deal volume increasing three fold to $5818m in 2016 showed that the continent is starting to see an increased trajectory for mining and metals deals transactions.

In South Africa, deal volume increased 78% year on year, while deal value increased fourfold to $1.1m in 2016.

Quintin Hobbs, Africa mining & metals transactions leader at EY, said: “The surprisingly strong bull market in commodity prices in 2016, as well as renewed discipline and focus on cash preservation resulted in more lean and efficient organisations with stronger balance sheets.

“This in context of deal activity in 2015 coming off a low base resulted in increased deal activity for 2016 and can be seen as a normalisation in activity.”

PGM transactions drove SA deal values. Platinum comprised the top two deals in SA for the year, making up half of the deal values for 2016. Sibanye was the acquirer in both of these transactions. Copper and steel made up for the top two deals by value for Africa.

Hobbs says: “In 2016, we saw divergence between commodities that’s set to continue this year. There’s no one-size fits all strategy; companies must carve their own path based on their portfolio. Investors need to consider the company and not just the sector broadly.”

China more than doubled the value of domestic and cross-border acquisitions it made globally in 2016. Four of the top 10 deals in the sector were undertaken by Chinese acquirers. China Molybdenum’s activities alone accounted for $4.3bn worth of acquisitions – just under 10% of the overall deal value in the sector.

Two of the top 10 deals by value were undertaken by China in cross-border transactions within Africa.

In 2016, capital raised in China also doubled to $100bn from the previous year due to a significant rise in corporate bond issues. This masked an overall decline in capital raised across the sector globally, with Chinese bond activity driving a 9% increase to $249bn in total capital raised (excluding China, global capital raised declined by 16% to $149bn).

Hobbs says: “The discipline developed through 2015–16 will continue with a focus on cost optimisation, balance sheet agility and productivity, limiting the amount of capital available for future growth projects.

“The outlook for mining M&A in Africa in 2017 remains positive and the trend of portfolio optimisation is likely to continue to drive transaction flow this year.”

