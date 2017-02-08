Mining sector lambasted

Activists have piled more pressure on the government and mining companies to implement the Africa Mining Vision (AMV) adopted at the 2009 summit and aimed at fostering black ownership in the mining industry.

This year’s mining indaba in Cape Town has been tough going, with several pressure groups calling for urgent change in the industry on the issue of black ownership.

About 450 civil society representatives of community organisations, labour and human rights lambasted the government and the mining sector at the Alternative Mining Indaba.

Their mission is to ensure transparent, equitable and optimal exploitation of mineral resources to underpin broadbased sustainable growth and socioeconomic development.

However, almost eight years after African leaders adopted the AMV, very few countries have aligned their minerals policy to it.

“The rising vulnerability of African economies complicated by the looming debt crisis, balance of payment deficit, and over-exposure of African economies to external fragilities still exists.

“Most mines are still in foreign hands and we need to work towards making natural resources work for the people,” lobby groups said.

The African Mineral Governance Framework, a policy instrument of the AMV developed by the African Union (AU) and Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and endorsed by AU ministers of trade, industry and mining in May last year, presents an institutional, analytical and methodological framework that can be used by all stakeholders at continental, regional and national levels to monitor the AMV.

“As civil society and communities living in the mining areas, we are convinced that AMV is an important vehicle to stimulate inclusive economic development, which doubly serves as an aspirational standard for the extractive industries in Africa.

“We are happy that the AMV goes beyond other extractive industries governance frameworks by covering the entire mineral value chain beyond revenue maximisation by greedy multinational companies,” Malcolm Damon, organise of the Alternative Mining Indaba, said.

Damon said all governments needed to be conscious of the increasing deterioration of the quality of life of communities living in the shadows of mining projects and the precarious state of job security.

“We are concerned with the increasing scale and extent of illicit financial flows from Africa as further demonstrated by the Panama Papers and recent court rulings against major multinational corporations and their tax dodging practices which deprive the continent’s resource-rich economies vital investable capital.

“We call on our governments to recognise that the economic value of local ownership of mining rights is higher than foreign investors who continues to enrich themselves with our minerals,” he said.

