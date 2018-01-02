Minister assures smooth university registration

HIGHER Education and Training Minister Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize has urged the media, parents and students to work together to ensure a smooth start to the 2018 academic year.

Mkhize made the comments in the wake of reported threats of chaos at public universities and insisted that a clear plan was in place to deal with the start of the student registration process this year.

The minister expressed concern at media reports of “impending chaos” in which it has been speculated that registration processes at universities and TVET colleges could be adversely affected.

The speculation is linked to the announcement of free higher education for the poor and working class.

Universities South Africa (USAf) issued a statement on Monday in reaction to a threat said to have been made by the EFF which instructed students to “invade” institutions of higher learning during registration.

Mkhize reiterated that “following the president’s announcement, the department met with USAf and NSFAS and agreed on an implementation plan which has been communicated to all institutions of higher learning. Systems are in place to ensure a smooth registration period and to assist poor and working class students to access bursaries to cover the costs of their higher education”.

She said in the meeting with her department, USAf and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) they discussed the implications of President Jacob Zuma’s announcement on free higher education.

“It was agreed that all institutions will admit students in line with their funded enrolment targets which have been determined in advance. Students who encounter challenges should contact the toll-free number 0860356635, or through an SMS sent with their name and ID to 49200,” Mkhize said.

The department has been working with USAf and NSFAS since last July for that processes are in place to ensure a smooth registration period for students who require financial aid.

“These processes will now be reinforced and strengthened to ensure that the additional demand for financial aid is managed effectively and that all students who are offered space in universities or TVET colleges and who qualify for financial support in terms of the new family household income threshold of R350000 per annum, will be assisted,” Mkhize said.

DIKELEDI MOLOBELA

dikeledir@thenewage.co.za