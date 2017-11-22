Minister, board members face Eskom inquiry in Parliament

Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown and the Eskom board are appearing before Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises today as it investigates allegations of state capture at the power utility.

Brown and board members have an opportunity to testify after serious allegations were made by many who have already appeared before the committee.

Last week, Brown and her deputy criticised the inquiry with the minister describing it as a “kangaroo court”.

This was after spokesperson for the Eskom board Khulani Qoma accused her of being the one who enabled the capture of Eskom.

Brown’s deputy Ben Martins also criticised the inquiry after former head of legal affairs Suzanne Daniels testified that she had been in a meeting with Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma, Martins and unknown Chinese woman.

Daniels testified that a case against former CEO Brian Molefe was discussed during the meeting.

-TNA Reporter