Minister confident of Sassa success

SAYING that there was no reason to raise the alarm, the new minister of communications has said the Cabinet was confident the ministers involved in trying to resolve the social grants payment matter were aware of their responsibilities. Minister Mmamaloko Kubayi gave this assurance at a post-Cabinet briefing in Parliament yesterday.

“Where we are sitting we don’t think we should start raising alarms. We think the IMC (inter-ministerial committee) will definitely work to ensure that what has been requested of them they deliver,” Kubayi said.

“We have the Minister of Postal Services and Minister of Social Development. We have Treasury represented. So we are confident that they understand the responsibility they have of ensuring the matter is resolved and we do not miss the court deadline. They have been given that responsibility.”

Kubayi’s reassurance follows the failure of the South African Social Security Agency and the South African Post Office to break a deadlock over the latter’s ability to pay social grants from April 1 next year , despite the mediation of the national Treasury.

The three entities held four meetings in Parliament this week, but on Wednesday night Treasury directorgeneral Dondo Mogajane reported to the meeting of the joint standing committee on public accounts and the portfolio committee on social development that no progress had been made.

The joint committee has resolved to give the national Treasury until Monday to finalise the review of Sapo’s ability to implement and manage the national payment system of social grants. In order to give the national Treasury enough time to do this review, the committee also instructed Sassa not to publish a public tender today.

The joint committee also decided that the review should be shared between Sapo and Sassa on Tuesday and that the two state-owned entities should brief the inter-ministerial committee when it meets on the same day. The joint committee also decided to ask the IMC leadership to brief it on Wednesday on the decisions it has taken on the review and the issue at hand.

On Wednesday the joint committee will also adopt a report to be tabled in the National Assembly on the outcomes and the resolutions taken by the committee in an effort to assist in reaching a solution to benefit the country.

-Dennis Cruywagen