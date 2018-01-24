Minister defends Myeni

TRANSPORT Minister Joe Maswanganyi yesterday described the level of scrutiny Dudu Myeni has been subjected to since her appointment as his special advisor as “unfair”.

Following Myeni’s stint as SA Airways (SAA) chairperson last year, she has since been moved to the Department of Transport to serve as Maswanganyi’s part-time advisor. Myeni’s conduct at the struggling airline came under the spotlight as the national Treasury on numerous occasions had to plough in billions of rands to help it stay afloat.

Added to the mix were unions at SAA that had been baying for her blood, calling for her removal at the national carrier. However, Maswanganyi has rallied to her defence, arguing that Myeni was more than competent for the role despite there being question marks over her conduct at SAA.

“I don’t think its fair to write about one person who’s a South African citizen and is fit and proper,” he said. Myeni, in an interview with the The New Age, refused to admit culpability for the woes of the cash-strapped airline. She said the problems at SAA predated her entry to the national carrier.

She also accused former SAA chief executive Coleman Andrews, who reportedly earned more than R220m during his 20-month stay at SAA, of bankrupting the airline. South African Transport and Allied Workers Union national convener Jack Mazibuko said yesterday that despite Myeni’s “bad” track record at SAA, the union would give her the benefit of the doubt for now.

“Based on her credentials, we would not be confident that she will bring some changes. Her credentials are bad but she must be given an opportunity. We’ll give her the benefit of the doubt for now,” he said. Myeni told Parliament’s standing committee on finance last year that she could not be held responsible for the SAA’s financial meltdown.

“My view is that we still buy goods and services at SAA, even if the company is not stable. We are buying jet fuel for over R10bn per annum,” Myeni said. “For 82 years, it’s only five companies that (have been) benefiting from that. Are there consequence when people do not do the right thing, when KPIs (key performance indicators) are not met?”

Myeni was later replaced by Johannes Magwaza after Cabinet approved sweeping changes in the board of SAA. Apart from Magwaza, Nolitha Fakude serves as SAA deputy chairperson and non-executive director.

New board members who are serving as non-executive directors are Geoff Rothschild, Ahmed Bassa, Tinyiko Mhlari and Martin Kingston. Current non-executive directors on the board are Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, Peter Tshisevhe,Thandeka Nozipho Mogoduso, Peter Holmes Maluleka and Akhter Hoosen Moosa.

bonolos@thenewage.co.za

-BONOLO SELEBANO