Minister has too much power over operations at Sassa – IFP

The IFP plans to propose amendments to the Social Security Agency Act within the next two months to make provision for an independent board.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe said Social Development Minister Bathablie Dlamini, had too much power over the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Van der Merwe said many of the problems experienced at Sassa were because Dlamini had too much influence.

“It cannot be that she wakes up one morning and has a fallout with the CEO and suddenly the CEO is gone, I don’t think an entity that controls billions of taxpayers’ money should be controlled by a minister alone,” she said.

She proposed that an agency board comprising academics, civil society organisations and activists be active in Sassa decisions. The IFP’s position follows the fate of former Sassa chief executive Thokozani Magwaza, who it is claimed was pushed out by Dlamini. It came at a time when Sassa was finalising a contract with the South African Post Office to pay social grants to 17 million beneficiaries.

In response, Dlamini’s spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said: “Dlamini and Magwaza have agreed to terminate the services of the latter after a consultative process led by the head of legal services, advocate Nkosinathi Dladla, in terms of the provisions of his (Magwaza’s) contract of employment.”

On Monday, Dlamini fielded questions from the DA on whether she used PR company Bell-Pottinger to bolster the image of her department, to which Dlamini responded that the Department of Social Development “had not procured the services of Bell Pottinger or any other public relations firm”.

Of the National Development Agency (NDA), Dlamini said that “the NDA did not procure any services or make any payment to the company in question, the NDA also did not engage any other public relations company. The NDA did not and has not used or required the services of a public relations firm”.

Sifiso Mahlangu

provinces@thenewage.co.za